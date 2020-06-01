Support for George Floyd Protests comes From an Unlikely Group

All eyes were on Minneapolis this weekend as looters and rioters took over our city.

But while the media was focused on the negativity and violence, those that were peacefully protesting witnessed a different kind of scene as they marched across the Stone Arch Bridge.

We cannot confirm whether the group is Amish or Mennonite, but the people of Minneapolis were here for it; and so are we.

DOES ANYONE REALIZE HOW BIG A DEAL THIS IS? THE AMISH COMMUNITY SHOWED UP THEY GET DON'T NORMALLY GET INVOLVED IN OUTSIDE BUSINESS BIG SHOUT OUT TO THEM AND ALL OF OUR ALLIES WE THANK YOU ALL! OVER HERE CRYING! — OrvidaGeri (@Orvidageri5) June 1, 2020

After doing some further investigating we found that they are part of the Church of God in Greenville, Ohio, and they came to stand in solidarity with against oppression by sharing their message and songs about God.

Amazing.