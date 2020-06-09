Minneapolis Baker Spreads Love with Sweet Potato Comfort Pie

It's hard to believe that it's been a little over two weeks since George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer. It feels like such a long time ago.

But while members of the community are still picking up the pieces, Minneapolis baker and small business owner Rose McGee is passing them out. Pie pieces that is.

According to Better Homes and Gardens, Rose has been baking her famous sweet potato comfort pies and with the help of volunteers, she's been distributing them at a makeshift memorial for George Floyd. Each pie is not only made with love – but they come with a special poem offering encouragement and support.

And this isn't the first time Rose has given back to grieving communities. BHG says she's traveled to other sites of senseless acts of violence targeting the black community around the country.

She's also been featured on NBC and the Huffington Post for her efforts.

Volunteer Andrena Seawood says, "I have never handed a pie to someone without getting a smile back; I think we blessed some people there, so they can go forth and be a blessing."

If you'd like to help Rose give back to the community or learn more about Sweet Potato Comfort Pies, you can visit her website, sweetpotatocomfortpie.org.