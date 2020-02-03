Minnesota State Fair Wins Twitter With Hilarious Response to the Pepsi Halftime Show

February 3, 2020
If you watched the Pepsi halftime show during the Super Bowl last night, you witnessed quite the spectacle.  There was a lot of hip shaking, twerking, pony tail spinning and ululating - which is the official name for what Shakira did with her tongue while she was singing. 

The internet errupted with both applause and appall; but it was the Minnesota State Fair who had the best response of them all. 

Well played State Fair, well played. 

In case you watched the performance, which I really enjoyed, here you go. 

