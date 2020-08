The mind works in mysterious ways, and here's all the proof you need.

Meet Pal Onnen of Hastings; Pal just broke the Guiness World record for her backwards spelling abilities.

According to UPI, she was able to spell an astonishing 56 words, backwards, in 60 seconds.

You have to hear it to believe it.

Video of Fastest BACKWARDS spelling! - sdroceR dlroW ssenniuG

Most of us can't even spell those words going forward.

Maybe she'll try singing a song backwards next?