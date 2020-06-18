A National Pizza Chain is Making Pizza with a White Claw Crust

You know how they say "ain't no laws when you're drinkin' the claws?" Now you can say, "ain't no laws when you're eatin' the Claws."

According to Food and Wine, Blaze Pizza, is selling a pizza with a crust infused with White Claw Mango seltzer. Yes, really.

Unfortunately, the crazy combo which has caused a bigger debate than pineapple on pizza, is NOT available at our local Blaze Pizza locations.

We're not really sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing.

It sounds really tasty though. Blaze Pizza says you can get the crust with any pizza you like but their website suggests this "build:"

Red Sauce

Shredded Mozzarella

Pepperoni

Red Bell Pepper

Pineapple

Jalapeño

Arugula Finish

Now that we know that White Claw crust is a thing, is there any chance we could just ask someone to make it for us?