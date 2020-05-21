The Newest Trend in Treating Your Neighbors is to Be QuarantWINEd.

People in our neighborhoods are getting more and more creative with how to spread a little bit of happiness to our neighbors and try to express that as much as we hate saying it, we're all in this together. First it was hearts in windows, then Teddy Bear hunts, chalk the walk and silly walks; not it's getting QuarantWINDED. It's kind of like secret Santa- someone in your neighborhood fills up a box with goodies, snacks and wine and leaves it on your door step with a note that says, "I've been QuarantWINEd."

Kelly Sanderson via Facebook