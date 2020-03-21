Local non-profit FaceIt Foundation wants to change terminology of social distancing

As we continue to navigate through these uncharted waters and isolate ourselves amid the coronavirus outbreak one term that we're becoming very familiar with is "social distancing." However one Minnesota based non-profit would like to change the terminology to "physical distancing" as our need to interact with each other socially is crucial to our not only our physical well-being but more importantly our mental health. The FaceIt Foundation located in New Brighton is an organization that has been on the forefront of dealing specifically with men's mental health for years and on Friday PT spoke with co-founder Bill Dehkes about why social interaction is important and what people can do if they feel worried, anxious, or even scared during these uncertain times. They can be reached at www.faceitfoundation.org