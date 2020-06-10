Get Your Mini-Donut Fix at This Pop-Up State Fair Food Event
"No fair, no problem"
June 10, 2020
If you still donut know what you'll do to get your fair food fix this summer with the State and county fairs being canceled, donut even worry about because The Donut Family is here to fill that hole in your heart.
According to their Facebook page, they're holding a pop-up fair food event this week in North Saint Paul.
Their post says you'll see all your fair favorites including Mini Donuts, Fresh Lemonade, Cheese Curds, All Beef Corn Dogs, Cotton Candy and more!
The hours are:
THURSDAY - 10AM to 6PM
FRIDAY - 10AM to 6PM
SATURDAY - 10AM to 6PM
SUNDAY - 10AM to 6PM
They accept cash or card.