Russell Dickerson Surprised His Wife With the Sweetest Gender Reveal

If socially distanced gender reveals are still a thing when you find out the sex of your baby, we highly encourage all the dads to steal Russell Dickerson's idea. It's one of the most thoughtful surprises, ever.

In a video he shared on Instagram, he documents he and his wife, Kailey, going to the doctor together. A little later you see himisittign in a Target parking lot where he pulls out a little yellow s;lip of paper that says, "It's a boy;" then you see Russell putting little BOY clothes on the bed, and there are blue decorations around their bedroom room. Then Kailey joins him with her eyes covered for the reveal, and they jump around in excitement as his song "Home Sweet" plays in the background.

A post shared by Russell Dickerson (@russelled) on Jun 29, 2020 at 6:41pm PDT

Congratulations, Russell and Kailey!

