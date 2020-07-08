These Shakopee Nursing Home Residents Are Looking for Pen Pals

Hi, it's Mandy from the Wolf Wake Up Crew.

My grandpa Harold spent 16 years at the Friendship Manor Healthcare Center in Shakopee; that's where he died peacefully in February and it devasted my mom.

My mom would visit him daily and she developed a very close relationship with the entire staff there; they were like family. So, when my grandpa passed, not only was she at a loss over losing him, she had to say "goodbye" to his doctors, nurses and other residents that she became so close to over the years. It's been extremely difficult for her, even 5 months after his passing.

Shortly after my grandpa's death, I suggested that she keep visiting the nursing home. It was part of her daily routine, and for some of the residents, she was part of theirs. I'm not sure if she's been able to go back yet, but in the event that she can't, this is a wonderful alternative- becoming a pen pal.

According to Friendship Manor's Facebook page, their residents are looking for pen pals.

Friendship Manor Nursing Home Shakopee via Facebook

The post says,

A few of the Residents at Friendship Manor are looking for PEN PALS! Please pick a resident, mail them a card, picture, small gift etc. and wait for a response back! Again, we are overwhelmed with the amount of love and support from our community, especially during this time. From all of us at Friendship Manor, THANK YOU!

If you or your child are interested, please send to -

Friendship Manor

Attn: _______________

1340 West Third Avenue

Shakopee, MN 55379

For more information and information on the residents who are looking to hear from you, you can connect with Friendship Manor on Facebook .