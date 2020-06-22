This Small Town Minnesota Bar is Serving Up Loaded PBR Coffees
Move over Bloody Mary
Do you ever go out for brunch with a hangover and feel like the odd man or woman out because you don't like bloody marys? The drink even gets it's own "build-your-own" bar at some places; and in others, you wish you liked them because the bartender took a bar glass, filled it with bloody mary mix, tomato juice and vodka; and made it look like a vase filled with flowers of food and fixins. My god, some of those things are beautiful.
But you're not about to pay $20 just to eat a meal in the glass and serve up the booze to your friends; and mimosas and screwdrivers are good and all; but have you ever had a loaded PBR coffee?
The Bar in Goodview, Minnesota hears your cries to drinkquality and have presented us with the best alternative to your standard breakfast and brunch beverages...
They shared the creation on their Facebook page and it's gotten over 1,000 shares.
Not up for a trip to Goodview? You could always make one at home. You'll need PBR coffee, poured over ice with chocolate syrup and whipped cream, a wafer straw, mini donuts; and top it off with a mini-muffin.