This Small Town Minnesota Bar is Serving Up Loaded PBR Coffees

Do you ever go out for brunch with a hangover and feel like the odd man or woman out because you don't like bloody marys? The drink even gets it's own "build-your-own" bar at some places; and in others, you wish you liked them because the bartender took a bar glass, filled it with bloody mary mix, tomato juice and vodka; and made it look like a vase filled with flowers of food and fixins. My god, some of those things are beautiful.

But you're not about to pay $20 just to eat a meal in the glass and serve up the booze to your friends; and mimosas and screwdrivers are good and all; but have you ever had a loaded PBR coffee?

The Bar in Goodview, Minnesota hears your cries to drinkquality and have presented us with the best alternative to your standard breakfast and brunch beverages...

The Bar-Goodview

They shared the creation on their Facebook page and it's gotten over 1,000 shares.

Not up for a trip to Goodview? You could always make one at home. You'll need PBR coffee, poured over ice with chocolate syrup and whipped cream, a wafer straw, mini donuts; and top it off with a mini-muffin.