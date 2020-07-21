A Socially Distant Seltzer Festival is Set to Take Place This September

If it's two things that go hand-in-hand, it's summer and hard seltzers; but much like a lot of spring and summer events, a hard seltzer festival that was originally scheduled to take place in April was canceled because of the coronavirus.

But after much planning and several cans of seltzer later, Cannonball Productions has found a way to make their traveling seltzer festival, "Seltzerland," happen after all.

According to Bring Me The News, the key to making the event after all was moving it outdoors; making it so much easier to socially distance.

Instead of being held at Minneapolis' Quincy Hall, "Seltzerland" will now take place at Phalen Park Golf Course in St. Paul on September 12th.

Event planners say it will be like playing 9 holes of golf; but without the golfing. You'll stroll hole-to-hole and sample 50 or more flavors of hard seltzers from all over the country.

There will be some expectations, however. Attendees will be given a specific time slot and will be put in groups of 10 or less; staff will be wearing protective gloves and masks, and you'll have to do your best to stay 6 feet apart from the other people in your group.

Tickets are $59 or you can upgrade to VIP for $99, which gives you a better time slot, free parking and food; plus you get to take home a complimentary can of seltzer.

You can purchase tickets and learn more here.