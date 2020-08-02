Suprise! Luke Combs is a Married Man

August 2, 2020
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Luke Combs had always insisted that he wasn't going to let it stop him from marrying his best friend, Nicole; and this weekend, that's exactly what he did. 

Luke revealed the suprising news Sunday morning (August 2nd) on Instagram. 

Yesterday was the best day of my life. I got to marry my best friend. I love you @nicohocking, here’s to forever. --: @tiffany.brittin

A post shared by Luke Combs -- (@lukecombs) on

According to CMT they had a small beachside wedding that was officiated by Combs' manager, Chris Kappy. 

While it wasn't exactly how they imagined they'd spend their big day, in a post of her own, Nicole said, "Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

Congratulations Luke and Nicole! 

 

