Suprise! Luke Combs is a Married Man

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Luke Combs had always insisted that he wasn't going to let it stop him from marrying his best friend, Nicole; and this weekend, that's exactly what he did.

Luke revealed the suprising news Sunday morning (August 2nd) on Instagram.

According to CMT they had a small beachside wedding that was officiated by Combs' manager, Chris Kappy.

While it wasn't exactly how they imagined they'd spend their big day, in a post of her own, Nicole said, "Although we wish would could have had every single one of our family & friends there, we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone next year!"

Congratulations Luke and Nicole!