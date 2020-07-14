Suprise! Morgan Wallen is a Dad

If you follow Morgan Wallen on Instragram, you probably weren't expecting to log in and see that he has some incredible news to share- he and his ex-fiance, KT Smith, had a baby last Friday, July 10th.

Morgan wrote,

"I knew this day was coming when I got to share this news with y’all. And I’m glad that day is here. I didn’t know what being a dad would feel like, honestly have been a little scared. But it’s the coolest damn feeling, and I’m ready for whatever God has planned for me and my little guy."

Congratulations, Morgan and KT.