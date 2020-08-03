Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar is Selling Tie-Dyed Tees and We Are Stoked

With the state fair being canceled and summer camps closed, being safe at home has given us a lot of spare time to find new quarantine hobbies and hone our pandemic coping methods.

One way a lot of families are doing this, is with tie-dye.

According to CNN, sales of fabric dye and tie-dye kits have risen significantly; and instructional video uploads and views have also increased on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

My guess, is that the beloved Sweet Martha has been congtributing to those sales and views after learning that, for the first time ever, our favorite sweets vendor from the State Fair is launching their first-ever merch collection in the form of tie-dyed t-shirts and henleys; with 10% of the proceeds going to their friends at the Cookie Cart and the Hallie Q Brown Community Center.

Shirts will go on sale August 6th and only 75 of each color were made, so you'll need to act fast! Set a reminder on your calendar because you know they're going to sell out.