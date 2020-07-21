These Minnesota Face Masks Will Make You Say, 'Oh Fer Cute!'

July 21, 2020
coronavirus, coronavirus mask, how to make a mask, how to make a mask for coronavirus, coronavirus mask shortage

AdamTurman.com

When it comes to what you wear, no matter what it is, you always have to make a choice- are you choosing fashion over function, or function over fashion? 

What if you could have both? 

You can! 

Local artist, Adam Turman, is making coronavirus face masks that not only protect others from your germs, but they're so cute that you'll actually want to wear it.

Who doesn't want to make a statement with their mask? Just take a look at some of these designs. 

You can see even more designs from Adam Turman here

