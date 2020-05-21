Victoria's Secret; Bath & Body Works Set to Close Hundreds of Stores Across the US

The secret's out- Victoria's Secret's semi-annual sale is about to become a liquidation sale at 250 of its locations across the US and Canada; the same can be said for 50 Bath & Body Works stores.

According to AL.com, L Brands, the parent company for Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works, reported that with locations being closed to COVID, their brands saw a 37% decline in sales in the last quarter.

As of right now, we don't know which locations will be permanently closed; but there is good news- the online stores will remain open...unless they end up having to file for bankruptcy at some point.