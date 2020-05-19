Walmart is Selling Wine Glass Pool Floats That Hold an Entire Bottle of Wine
The perfect way to wine down this summer
May 19, 2020
After everything we've gone through in the first 5 months of 2020, I think it's safe to say that we are all in need of a way to relieve some stress and forget about our troubles.
That way is here and it's at Walmart in the form of a pool float.
According to Popsugar, Walmart is selling a two-pack of Red Wine Glass pool floats. Not only can you and your sweetie or bestie safely float 6 feet apart; side by side on rafts that look like glasses of red wine – but these floats have a special compartment that actually holds an entire bottle of vino.
If you can find them in store, they're just $33.99 for the two pack.