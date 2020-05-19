Walmart is Selling Wine Glass Pool Floats That Hold an Entire Bottle of Wine

After everything we've gone through in the first 5 months of 2020, I think it's safe to say that we are all in need of a way to relieve some stress and forget about our troubles.

That way is here and it's at Walmart in the form of a pool float.

According to Popsugar, Walmart is selling a two-pack of Red Wine Glass pool floats. Not only can you and your sweetie or bestie safely float 6 feet apart; side by side on rafts that look like glasses of red wine – but these floats have a special compartment that actually holds an entire bottle of vino.

If you can find them in store, they're just $33.99 for the two pack.