Poor Wisconsin Woman Thinks Husband Caught STD from Face Mask

When someone says or does something stupid about the coronavirus or, we call them a "covidiot;" when someone says something related to the coronavirus and sexually transmitted diseases, we call them...a "clamidiot."

At least that's what one person called a Wisconsin woman who made a comment on a Facebook page about how her husband got "clamedia" from wearing a face mask while on a business trip.

Y'all.. this just happened on our local news site.. what is life pic.twitter.com/wEvLEVzS9r — Just Jen (@Jenwifonen) June 25, 2020

Poor Cheryl; she's just trying to empathize with another woman who caught an infection in her nose from wearing a face mask, and the next thing you know, she's a viral sensation. We just can't figure out if it's a good thing or a bad thing. How does this poor woman NOT realize how her husband really caught "clamedia" while he was away on business.

In her defense, much like there's several different strains of herpes, there's also several strains of Chlamydia, including "Chlamydia pneumoniae," which could be very possible. The CDC says "Chlamydia pneumoniae" is a major cause of pneumonia.

Either way, we hopes she goes and gets tested.