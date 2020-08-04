You Can Now Make Your Own State Fair Food with This New 'At-Home' Kit

Did you miss out on getting your "Food Parade" ticket for the State Fair?

Don't worry, you're not the only one. Thousands of Minnesotans were left to search for tickets on Facebook marketplace and neighborhood group pages, only to come up empty handed.

But now, there's a company in Minnetonka that wants to put something in those empty hands- a box.

And what's in that box? Your State Fair food favorites.

According to StateFairToGo.com, your "to-go" box will include enough cheese curds, mini donuts, Sweet Martha's cookies, fresh corn and corn dogs for 5 people; and the box is only $59.95.

There's a limited amount available and they're on sale now; with shipping set to begin on August 17th. You can place your order here.

In other fair news, Bring Me the News says in addition to the food kits, there will also be online shopping and virtual competitions- including crop art.