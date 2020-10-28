Thunder & PT chat with Jane Brattain about Be Pink and Country 4 a Cause

We've got quite the line up for you tomorrow night leading up to Country 4 a Cause with Lee Brice sponsored by Corona Light at 8p on our Facebook Live!

Warm up with Hardy for a very special RADIO.com LIVE performance at 5p !



for a very special performance at ! Next up, join us at 7p for the Be Pink Virtual Event benefiting Park Nicollet Foundation to raise support for the Park Nicollet Jane Brattain Breast Center mobile Mammo a-go-go Community Outreach Program. You can help thousands of local women in-need receive mammogram screening, diagnostic services and breast health education. It’ll be an virtual evening filled with Pink activities, stories, music, inspiration and more. Join us and be inspired, be generous, be pink. Register for the event here.



! You can donate NOW to Country 4 a Cause benefitting the Jane Brattain Breast Center by texting BEPINK to 243725

Thunder & PT chatted with Jane Brattain this morning about how important breast health is. Jane Brattain Breast Center offers comprehensive health services to all women at all life stages. The Mammo a-go-go (the only one in the state!!) brings mammograms directly to you. Their mobile mammography units travel to locations throughout the Twin Cities metro area, giving women convenient access to the latest screening technology in a tranquil environment.

Jane Brattain, a two time breast cancer survivor, says reaching out to family and friends and having confidence in your care team is essential to those who women and families who are going through this for the first time or right now.