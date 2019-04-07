2019 ACM Awards Full List of Winners

Updated live

April 7, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
2019 ACM Awards Nominees
Categories: 
2019 ACM Awards

The 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards are taking over Las Vegas by bringing together some of the biggest stars in music. With early winners like New Female Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde and huge take-homes for newcomers Dan + Shay, Sin City is buzzing with country twang. 

Related: 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet Gallery

As the awards air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7 at 8 PM ET on CBS, we get to find out who's taking home trophies for everything from Entertainer Of The Year to Album Of The Year. Get the full list of winners below, updated live. 

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban - winner 

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves - winner
Carrie Underwood

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett - winner
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay - winner
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion - winner

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde - winner
Carly Pearce

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs - winner
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley
LANCO - winner 
Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Desperate Man – Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2 – Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves - winner 
The Mountain – Dierks Bentley

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Down to the Honky Tonk" – Jake Owen
"Heaven" – Kane Brown
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
"Most People Are Good" – Luke Bryan
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay - winner

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Break Up In The End" – Cole Swindell
"Broken Halos" – Chris Stapleton
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
"Space Cowboy" – Kacey Musgraves
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay - winner 
"Yours" – Russell Dickerson

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Babe" – Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
"Burn Out" – Midland
"Burning Man" – Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
"Drunk Girl" – Chris Janson - winner
"Shoot Me Straight" – Brothers Osborne
"Tequila" – Dan + Shay

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally - winner
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Burning Man"– Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne - winner 
"Drowns the Whiskey" – Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
"Everything’s Gonna Be Alright" – David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
"Keeping Score" – Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
"Meant To Be" – Bebe Rexha Featuring Florida Georgia Line

Tags: 
2019 ACM Awards