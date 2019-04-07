2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet Gallery

The 2019 ACM Awards air tonight (April 7) at 8PM, and the stunning country stars are already arriving to show off their outfits. As the amazing Reba McEntire returns to host the awards for the 16th time, newcomers are taking over with nominations lead by Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves. From veterans like Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean to up-and-coming stars like early New Male Artist of the Year winner Luke Combs, the 54th annual awards will be a night to remember.

While we anxiously await a full list of winners, join us to drool over incredible outfits from some of our favorite country stars.

Carrie Underwood

Ethan Miller, Getty

Kacey Musgraves

Ethan Miller, Getty

Reba McEntire

Ethan Miller, Getty

Old Dominion

Ethan Miller, Getty

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce

Ethan Miller, Getty

Dan + Shay

Ethan Miller, Getty

Kelly Clarkson

Ethan Miller, Getty

Midland

Ethan Miller, Getty

Kane Brown

Ethan Miller, Getty

Maren Morris

Ethan Miller, Getty

LANCO

Ethan Miller, Getty

Lady Antebellum

Ethan Miller, Getty

Thomas Rhett

Ethan Miller, Getty

Jimmie Allen

Ethan Miller, Getty

Lauren Alaina

Ethan Miller, Getty

Scotty McCreery

Ethan Miller, Getty

LOCASH

Ethan Miller, Getty

Dustin Lynch

Ethan Miller, Getty

Keith Urban