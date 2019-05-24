All the Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix In June 2019
A big month brings 52 new originals
Netflix is kicking off summer the right way with a stacked list of additions to the streaming platform. Along with their continued dive into Netflix originals that includes season 5 of Black Mirror, they’re also adding on some heavy-hitting movies.
Superhero fans are rejoicing as The Dark Knight, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the final season of Jessica Jones come to the platform. While the premiere date season 3 of Jessica Jones is yet to be announced, here’s the list of everything else coming to Netflix in June 2019.
June 1
Arthdal Chronicles
Oh, Ramona!
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
June 3
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series
June 4
Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome
June 5
A Silent Voice
Black Mirror: Season 5
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
June 6
Alles ist gut
Todos los saben
June 7
3%: Season 3
Belmonte
The Black Godfather
The Chef Show
Designated Survivor: Season 3
Elisa & Marcela
I Am Mother
Pachamama
Rock My Heart
Super Monsters Monster Pets
Tales of the City
June 8
Berlin, I Love You
June 11
Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 12
Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
June 13
The 3rd Eye 2
Jinn
Kakegurui xx
June 14
Aggretsuko: Season 2
The Alcàsser Murders
Awake: The Million Dollar Game
Charité at War
Cinderella Pop
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Leila
Life Overtakes Me
Marlon: Season 2
Murder Mystery
Unité 42
June 15
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15
June 16
Cop Car
June 17
The Missing: Season 3
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives
Big Kill
June 19
Beats
The Edge of Democracy
June 20
Le Chant du Loup
June 21
Ad Vitam
Bolívar
The Casketeers: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 2
Dark: Season 2
The End of Evangelion
EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
La misma sangre
Mr. Iglesias
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3
June 24
Forest of Piano: Season 2
June 25
Mike Epps: Only One Mike
June 26
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper
June 27
Answer for Heaven
June 28
20th Century Women
7SEEDS
Dope: Season 3
Exhibit A
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Motown Magic: Season 2
Paquita Salas: Season 3
The Chosen One
June 29
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
June 30
Madam Secretary: Season 5