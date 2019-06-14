Chris Young Moved to Tears During Opry Performance of New Song ‘Drowning’

“By myself, I can't help, that all I think about is / How you were taken way too soon / It ain't the same here without you,” Chris Young sings in his heartwrenching new single “Drowning.”

The emotional release is a song about love and tragic loss. Set to appear on upcoming album Raised On Country, the track co-written by Young tells the story of losing one of his best friends. "Missing you comes in waves and tonight I'm drowning. This one is for you, brother," he wrote on social media of the loss of close friend Adam.

When he attempted to play "Drowning" at the historic Opry, the emotions held by the song hit him like a wave.

“Last week, I debuted my new tune 'Drowning' at the @opry and broke down in the middle of it...” he captioned an Instagram post with a clip of his performance. “Since then so many people have shared stories of loved ones lost and how they have connected to this song.”

Related: Chris Young Drops New Single, "Raised On Country"

He walks away from the mic to try and collect himself, but is unable to finish the song as the audience roars with cheers of empathy and support. Listen to the full new song in the video above.

Chris Young is currently in the midst of his Raised On Country Tour. Click here for a full list of tour dates, and stay tuned for details such as an album release date!