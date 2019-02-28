Dave Grohl Lends His Throne of Rock to Old Dominion as Singer Recovers From Surgery

It comes as no surprise whatsoever that Dave Grohl is continuing to be the best dude to ever exist. Here’s the latest Dave Grohl moment we have to add to our running list of times he’s been amazing.

Country group Old Dominion found themselves in a tough situation when singer Matthew Ramsey had to undergo leg surgery. The group postponed tour dates back in January, but are now set to be back on the road all the way through May.

To make it through their tour that kicks off tonight (February 28) while still complying with the doctor’s orders of rest and recovery, they’re borrowing the Foo Fighter’s iconic Throne of Rock. First used after Dave fell off the stage and broke his leg at a 2015 Sweden show, the chair has continued to be used with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose previously taking it.

After recently undergoing arm surgery himself, the Foo Fighters just may need the throne back for their return to the stage in May... Grohl has been diving into the country world this month, recently joining Zac Brown Band for a cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman." Click here to watch.