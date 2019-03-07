Jason Aldean to be Named Artist of the Decade at 2019 ACM Awards

Jason Aldean is set to become the sixth ever artist to receive the huge honor of Artist of the Decade. Following timeless country icons like Loretta Lynn and Garth Brooks, the 42-year-old star will be honored for his 14 years in the industry.

The The Academy of Country Music Awards are set to take place on Sunday, April 7. Following recently-announced nominations topped by Kacey Musgraves and Dan + Shay, Billboard just revealed the huge honor the ACMs are presenting to Aldean.

As the three-time consecutive winner of the ACM’s Entertainer of the Year, it comes as no surprise that has title is being elevated to Artist of the Decade.

"This is probably one of the coolest awards I’ve ever been given," Aldean says in a statement responding to the huge career milestone. “I’m proud to be getting it -- it’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years.”

The 2019 ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will air April 7 at 8 PM ET on CBS.