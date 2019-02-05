Jason Aldean Welcomes Second Child With Wife Brittany Kerr

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr shared that they were celebrating the birth of their second child, Navy Rome Williams, late last night (February 4).

According to Aldean’s Instagram post, their beautiful bundle of joy weighs 7lbs 12oz and was born “looking identical to her older brother.” Navy joins the Aldean family just over a year after older brother Memphis was born.

Making their happy family a total of six members, Memphis and Navy join older sisters Keely, 15 and Kendyl, 11 from Aldean’s first marriage. The sweet couple prepped for Navy's birth with a stunning baby shower on the beach. "I chose Rome because I really wanted to name our son Roman but Jason wasn’t a fan so this was my way of sliding that in there!" Brittany tells PEOPLE of how they chose their daughter's full name.

Congrats Jason and Brittany!