Lauren Alaina Joins Her Biggest Fans to Volunteer at Food Bank

Lauren Alaina is using her free time to make a huge difference. In between bringing grooves like “Ladies In The ‘90s” across the country and producing hits with her powerful vocals, the singer is using her platform to give back.

Before a Kansas tour date, Lauren surprised some of her biggest fans on their visit to a Wichita food bank. Fans Maddie, Katelyn, and Kelsey organized a volunteer effort through social media, bringing together a bunch of fans to pack meals for Kansas Food Bank’s Food 4 Kids. The program feeds children who may not be sure where their next meal is coming from and provides them with healthy meals over the weekend.

In a heartwarming video for State Farm’s Neighborhood of Good, Lauren gushes about how much her fans and their endless kindness inspires her before giving them an unexpected visit. “I just tried to put so much love into that bag,” Lauren explains while packing food.

Watch her and her fans give back in the video above!