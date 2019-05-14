Luke Combs Treats Fan to Surprises to Celebrate End of Cancer Treatment

Luke Combs is currently in the middle of his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour. Even with dates across the country and new music releases on his radar, the country star always has time for fans.

Related: WORLD PREMIERE: Luke Combs Keeps It Real With "Beer Never Broke My Heart"

23-year-old fan Kylie Schwartz is one of the many touched by Luke’s kind heart and dedication to the people that make his dream possible. Kylie is a stage 4 cancer patient who recently finished treatment, and couldn’t wait to celebrate by going to see Luke perform at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

“When I started proton therapy treatment, I told Dr. Mihalcik that I needed to be done before May 12 and he made it happen,” Kylie said in a statement. “I was beyond excited to see Luke Combs in concert!”

The night Kylie had been looking forward to was made even more special with some help from Luke Combs himself. Luke sent a make-up artist to her house to help her get ready before the show, while he neighborhood chipped in to get her and her friends a limo ride to the show.

“He gave me the biggest hug, and an even bigger hug when we left. He was extremely sweet and genuinely cared,” Kylie gushed after meeting Luke.

“I’m truly blessed to be alive and live the healthiest life possible,” Schwartz says. “I plan to have a life after cancer. I want to go back to work, finish college and start my own foundation -- one that helps cancer patients of all ages.”