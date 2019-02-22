Maren Morris Releases “The Bones,” Shares Album Tracklist
Her upcoming album ‘GIRL’ features Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile
February 22, 2019
Maren Morris is getting ready for the March 8 release of her sophomore album, GIRL.
Going under the same title as her empowering single, GIRL is a 14-song work that comes just one day before she kicks off a huge world tour in support. The latest single to be released is “The Bones,” an encouraging song that tells of a relationship that can withstand any obstacle.
“Nothing’s ever gonna move it / when the bones are good” she sings of a house strong enough to endure the storm. A simple guitar line kicks off the track before piano chords, claps, and strings are layered in.
Click here to pre-order the album and get the full tracklist below.
- “GIRL”
- “The Feels”
- “All My Favorite People” (ft. Brothers Osborne)
- “A Song for Everything”
- “Common” (ft. Brandi Carlile)
- “Flavor”
- “Make Out With Me”
- “Gold Love”
- “Great Ones”
- “RSVP”
- “To Hell & Back”
- “The Bones”
- “Good Woman”
- “Shade”