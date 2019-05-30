Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Dispell Divorce Rumors

Miranda Lambert and NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin shocked the world when they announced that they had secretly gotten married. Despite revealing their relationship on February 16, 2019, the couple had tied the knot a month before their announcement.

Miranda and Brendan have been happily married for months now. So naturally, since there hasn’t been any drama, the tabloids went ahead and fabricated some. The latest cover of Star indicated that the couple had split after “122 days.” They included quotes from the pair, details about who was keeping what, and details surrounding their divorce.

Now, a rep for Miranda Lambert has confirmed to People that the rumors are “completely made up.” “Not one iota is true. They are happy and together!”

“I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!” Miranda wrote in her sweet Instagram post announcing their marriage back in February. She and “#theone” are still going strong.