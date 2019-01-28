Randy Houser and Wife Tatiana Expecting First Child Together

Randy Houser and Tatiana Houser, his wife of over two years, just made the cutest announcement ever. With the help of their dog, the couple revealed they’re expecting their first child!

Fresh off the release of Magnolia, country star Randy Houser is continuing to make 2019 his year. The “How Country Feels” singer took to Instagram on Sunday, January 27, to share some super exciting news.

“BABY HOUSER IS COMING IN JUNE!” he writes in a photo of he and his wife wearing matching jackets.

Mamma and Daddy Houser are expecting their first baby this summer.

Tatiana shared to her Instagram page that she’s already five months pregnant. “This has been the hardest secret to keep,” she writes before sharing her excitement that she can finally show off her bump.

The Housers are ready to embark on one of their greatest journeys yet. Congrats Randy and Tatiana!