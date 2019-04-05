Rascal Flatts, Sugarland, Luke Bryan Prep for the ACM Awards With Their Dream Vegas Shows

As the ACM Awards charge into Vegas to celebrate the biggest names in country music, the stars are planning their trips by dishing out tips for casinos, remembering their most “Vegas” moments, and choosing which residency they’ll be rocking up to.

With music titans like Brooks & Dunn and Reba, Britney Spears, and Lady Antebellum making the City of Sin their temporary homes, there are plenty of incredible shows to choose from.

While some immediately regretted their choice, others banded together to choose a completely unsurprising favorite. “You coulda chimed in before Britney Spears…” “Yeah, we might cut that,” Eli Young Band admitted after hearing Aerosmith was also in town.

Get ready for the 2019 ACM Awards, airing April 7 on CBS, with Sugarland, Florida Georgia Line, Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Jake Owen, Luke Combs, Rodney Atkins, Eli Young Band and Carly Pearce’s choice Vegas residencies.

I think we're all interested in seeing “Dierks Du Soleil.”