Thomas Rhett Celebrates ‘Sesame Street’ 50th Anniversary by Debuting Adorable Song With Elmo and Crew

Thomas Rhett’s extensive career has hit a ton of milestones, from notching continuous No.1 country radio hits to venturing into TV for appearances like a guest spot on The Voice. Really, the only thing left for him to do was to appear on Sesame Street.

The family-friendly singer and father of two appeared on the hit children’s show to help celebrate their 50th anniversary with new song “This is my Street.”

“I’ve seen a lot of places, but there’s one place I couldn’t wait to see” the seasoned artist tells his new friend Elmo before sharing his excitement to be on the show. Thomas and wife Lauren Akins also both shared some behind-the-scenes shots from the set.

“Oh. My. Word. It’s the BEST. Day. Ever.” Lauren writes as a quote from daughter Willa Grey.