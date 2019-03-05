Thomas Rhett Teams Up With Little Big Town for New Song “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time”

Thomas Rhett recently breezed through two brand new tracks on Saturday Night Live. After teaming up with RADIO.COM to World Premiere single “Look What God Gave Her,” the country star also dropped a song with assistance from Little Big Town.

The groovy "Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time" chronicles a night out where Rhett and the apple of his eye are making the most of any opportunity they have to party. From encouraging dancing on counters to its crescendo in a chorus of horns, the song is the perfect anthem for an evening on the town.

Vocals from Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman create a perfectly balanced symphony that mixes R&B with country.

His debut on the iconic SNL stage was delivered with poise and soul, giving a solid first-ever performance of the upbeat track. Watch the performance in the video above and click here to listen to the studio recording.

Thomas Rhett is currently gearing up for the release of Center Point Road, out May 31st.