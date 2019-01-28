Tim McGraw to Headline NFL Super Bowl Tailgate Party

Tim McGraw is bringing a much-requested dose of country to the pre-Super Bowl festivities.

Related: Rascal Flatts, Luke Bryan, Riley Green, & More Go Head-to-Head with Super Bowl Predictions

With the championship game right around the corner, the star-studded celebrations just keep getting better. Country star Tim McGraw was just announced as the headliner for the NFL’s Tailgate Party on Sunday, February 3.

The pre-game event is an official Super Bowl LIII show that will also feature a performance from soulful R&B singer Aloe Blacc. With halftime performers of Maroon 5 and Travis Scott, McGraw is leading the charge as the only country singer for the festivities.

His Atlanta performance is set to include recent single “Thought About You,” a reflective and sentimental track that’s expected to be included on his upcoming album alongside “Neon Church.”