Watch Brett Eldredge, Dan + Shay, and More Go Head-to-Head in Christmas Guessing Games

These country stars are kicking off the holiday season the right way: by incorrectly guessing a bunch of Christmas hits. CMA Country Christmas artists Brett Eldredge, Martina McBride, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Brett Young, and more recently got together to play some games to get us in the Christmas spirit.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Brett Eldredge Continues to 'Glow' With New Christmas Album

One game consisted of putting together emojis to represent the title of classic Christmas songs (i.e. O + Christmas tree = "O Christmas Tree") while another was aptly named “What’s In The Stocking?” Pretty straight-forward, right? Nope! “That Girl A Party Tree” is our new favorite song- thanks Lindsey Stirling.

Can’t get enough emoji games? Our own CMA week exclusive got Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini, and many more to channel their inner emojis to express their excitement for the awards show.