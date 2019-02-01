Young Fan Teaches Luke Bryan Sign Language in Adorable Video

You truly do learn something new every day. For Luke Bryan, the “something new” was extra special when he ran into a young fan while filming for American Idol.

While on the filming trip in Hawaii, one of the most memorable parts of his day came from a little girl. In a video shared to Luke’s Instagram page, she teaches the country star and American Idol judge some sign language.

“I love signing,” she shows him. Watch the super cute video below.

Luke Bryan is a judge on the upcoming season 17 of American Idol, sitting alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The new season is set to premiere on March 3, 2019.