Tim Horton's Cadbury Mini Egg Donut Is All We Want in Our Easter Basket this Year

As a kid, I remember Easter being my second favorite holiday after Christmas. I loved waking up early Easter morning and running to the living room to see what the Easter Bunny brought me.

Thinking about it now, all I ever wanted was one of those giant chocolate bunnies, jelly beans, and Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs; if I got a stuffed, plush bunny, that was a bonus.

Now that I'm older, and I can buy my own Easter treats anytime I want, it's time to try something new; something you won't find in any grass filled basket- and that's the Cadbury Mini Egg Donut from Tim Horton's.

According to Delish, this pastry is absolute perfection with white fondant, green sprinkles, and three Cadbury mini eggs.

I called our local Tim Horton's locations to confirm that we had them here in the Twin Cities, and Maggie from the Dinkytown location confirmed that they do indeed have them until Easter, along with some other limited edition treats like a strawberry cheesecake filled donut and muffins. OMG.