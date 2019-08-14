WANTED: One Lucky Human and Their Pup to Review Pet Friendly Hotels

We're heading into the dog days of summer, and if you haven't taken one already, because it is referred to as the "dog days of summer," it might be time for you to take a vacation...with your dog.

Sure, the life you give them may already feel like a vacation, but guarding the house, greeting you when you get home and chewing up anything in sight can be ruff.

Thankfully, Hotels.com has a solution for both of you. According to Mental Floss, the discount hotel search site is hiring a dog to do hotel reviews. They're holding a contest where one lucky dog will take a 10-day tour of some of the most pet-friendly and luxurious hotels in the world; and the best part? You get to wag...we mean tag along.

The winning dog and its owner will receive 10 vouchers for hotel stays and during their stay, they'll sample special menus and enjoy classes and massages.

If you want to enter your pup for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, you can enter the Instagram contest by uploading a photo of your dog and tagging it with @hotelsdotcom and #caninecritic.