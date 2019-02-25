Watch This Adorable; Mic'd Up 4-Year-Old Talk Himself Through Hockey Practice

If you're a parent of small children, there's no doubt that you've often wondered what was going on in that adorable little head of theirs.

In order for you to truly understand, you might want to try what Coach Jeremy did. Jeremy, who has a 4-year-old son who just started playing hockey, wondered what his mighty mite was thinking out on the rink, so he mic'd him up and sent him on his way.

What happened next was internet gold.

Who's ready to got Badonalds?