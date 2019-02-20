Whoa Baby, Twin Cities Walmarts are Holding a Baby Savings Day this Weekend

Parents, if you or someone you know is in the market for some new baby gear, make sure you take advantage of Walmart's Baby Savings Day sale this weekend; it's kind of like Black Friday for babies....except it's on a Saturday.

According to Fox 32, pretty much anything parents might need, especially new parents, will be on sale for up to 30% off; that includes clothes, cribs, car seats, bottles and more.

Discounts are availabe online and in store on Saturday, February 23rd from 10:30 to 4:30; and there are several stores throughout Minnesota that are participating. You can see the full list here.

If you're not a parent or your kids are all grown up, but all of your friends just announced that they're expecting (like mine), you'll want to either take advantage of the sale for all of those upcoming baby showers you'll be invited to this spring, or you'll need to share this article with them so they can get everything they need, and for cheap.

By the time the shower comes, all they'll need is for you to show up and eat blue or pink frosting covered cake.

-Mandy