This summer, listen to the Wolf Wake Up Crew to win tickets to Elko Speedway!

Help us cheer on Jeremy Wolff in the Wolff Motorsports Late Model!

Saturday, May 25th Recap:

Jeremy made his debut this past weekend in the Late Model division.

"Our opening night in the latemodel division was a learning experience. Moving up a class proved to be quite challenging. We were able to qualify 13th out of 21 cars. Our first feature we started 13th and finished 14th. Second feature we started 13th and finished 15th." Jeremy said.

Jeremy returns to the track this Saturday, June 1st in the Fireside Restraunt Group & The Car Lot New Prague Car is back on the track this Saturday!

Racing starts at 6pm! Head over to elkospeedway.com for more details!