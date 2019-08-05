WIN a YETI on The Wolf!
Listen at 7:10, 11:30 and 3:30 to WIN!
August 5, 2019
Never let your drink go warm.
The Wolf is making sure all members of our Wolfpack enjoy the final weeks of summer by keeping your drinks ice cold in a YETI tumbler and cooler.
Listen to "Continuous Country" each day this week at 7:10 am, 11:30 am and 3:30 pm for your chance to win.
Every winner is going to bring home a YETI tumbler to keep those mixed drinks cold. But, every single day we are going to select one of those winners to also score the ultimate prize, a YETI cooler that'll keep all of your drinks ice cold!
