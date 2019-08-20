Wisconsin Police Issue Sobering Warning for White Claw Drinkers

White Claw is the law. Or is it?

According to the Kenosha Police Department, it's not. Once they got wind of White Claws popular catchphrase, "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws," they took to Facebook to remind residents that even when you're drinking your "gluten free water," the laws still apply; especially when it comes to drinking and driving.

We reached out to a local Attorney at Claw to confirm if this is the case across the state lines and a rep for the firm says, "constitutional laws (c-laws, or claws) supercede those of your jurisdiction. And in fact the pursuit of happiness claws in the constitution protects all Americans from this tyrannous overreach."

In all seriousness, and you already know this- please don't drink and drive...oh and, we don't know where to get the "Ain't no laws when you're drinking Claws" t-shirt.

[H/T: FOX 9>