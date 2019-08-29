Jeremy Wolff Wins Memorial Trophy at Elko!

Last week was memorial night at Elko Speedway. Our buddy Jeremy Wolff brought both his Thunder Car and Late Model to compete.

The first feature he finished 2nd in the thundercar and 14th in the latemodel.

The second feature he finished 2nd with the thundercar which won him the Scott Kingery Memorial Race Trophy. Pictured above.

The latemodel he finished 18th after getting spun out.

Jeremy said, "Was an awesome night as it was also kids night. My team and Shakopee Winter Wonderland gave away 5 bikes and J&L Collectables and my team gave out 300 checkered flags to all the kids."

Congrats to Wolff Motorsports! Here is to winning some more trophies this Saturday night!

Catch Jeremy Wolff and more competing this Saturday at Elko Speedway's Eve of Distruction!