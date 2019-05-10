‘What the Florida’ Stories Are Getting Their Own TV Show

It started with a wacky story, followed by thousands more, that turned into popular radio bits, a “Florida man” internet challenge , and now a television series.



Our fascination with Florida stories and their unique abilities to keep entertaining us with them has given us the ultimate gift- a true crime series on the Oxygen channel.



According to Fox 32, a rep for Oxygen says the series will focus on “America’s most notorious, outrageous and craftiest killers from the Sunshine State.”



There’s no premier date as of yet, but it’s currently in development.