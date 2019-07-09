$1 Tacos Are Now Available at Burger King

Burger King is giving taco lovers something to taco 'bout because they just announced that they're adding $1 tacos to their menu for a limited time.

Delish spilled the refried beans saying that the fast food chain is now offering the tacos nationwide and you can add them to any order. Did we mention that they're just a buck?

So what can you expect for four quarters? We won't burrito around the bush here- it's a hard shell taco that's filled with seasoned beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce and it's comparable to Taco Bell's hard shell tacos.