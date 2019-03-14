With this week's rain washing all the snow away, it's time to appreciate and remember that we have grass under all that white stuff; grass that is still covered with all of the things you forgot to pick up before the first snowfall. It doesn't look very pretty but it's kind of hard to complain because hey, this is your very first sign that spring is on the way.

The next few signs of spring are obvious- the blooming flowers, the budding trees and of course, when your front and backyards both turn to green. There's so much more to spring as you'll see, especially when you see all 10 of these:

Here are the 10 unusual signs that Spring has arrived in Minnesota:

1. People are creating their own "slice of patio paradise."

2. Frog infestations

3. Your flamingos have emerged.

Spring? Any day now! A post shared by VintageRemixLab (@vintageremixlab) on Mar 11, 2019 at 10:51am PDT

4. Parking lot lakes

5. Silk nests

#moth #silknest #minnesotaspring A post shared by Kristina Marie (@kthorstad91) on May 25, 2018 at 7:50am PDT

6. The first morel of the season.

7. Wet dogs that look like road kill but are somehow still adorable.

8. Turtle herding is now a thing.

9. Your garden gnome has returned from his Travelocity vacation to the Bahamas.

10. Winter is still tugging at your heart strings.

What's your favorite sign of Spring?