10 Unusual Signs That Spring Has Arrived in Minnesota
Spring is....springing?
With this week's rain washing all the snow away, it's time to appreciate and remember that we have grass under all that white stuff; grass that is still covered with all of the things you forgot to pick up before the first snowfall. It doesn't look very pretty but it's kind of hard to complain because hey, this is your very first sign that spring is on the way.
The next few signs of spring are obvious- the blooming flowers, the budding trees and of course, when your front and backyards both turn to green. There's so much more to spring as you'll see, especially when you see all 10 of these:
Here are the 10 unusual signs that Spring has arrived in Minnesota:
1. People are creating their own "slice of patio paradise."
In a Minnesota spring, any combination of a lawn chair and a patch of sunshine is enough to create an impromptu slice of patio paradise. #chaiselounge #sunlover #minnesotan #deadend #patioseason #parkinglot #minnesotaspring #outdoorliving #lawnchair #placeinthesun
2. Frog infestations
Leap ••• •• • #smallfrogs #babyfrogs #picaday2018 #leap #babyfrogsofinstagram #frogsofinstagram #wildfrogs #minnesota #spring #spring2018 #minnesotaspring #shotoniphone #nofilter #noedits #sooc #frogpile #hemadeittothetopallbyhimself #shemadeittothetopallbyherself #froggender #westsaintpaul
3. Your flamingos have emerged.
4. Parking lot lakes
We are calling this Lake Water Billboards. Ankle deep water complete with a snowy shoreline! Stay dry out there! #waterbillboards #Minnesotaspring #somuchwater
5. Silk nests
6. The first morel of the season.
The first morel of the season #morel #morelmushrooms #morelseason #mushrooms #foraging #forestfloor #northernminnesota #minnesota #minnesotaspring #fujixt20 #fujifilmxt20 #xt20 #vintageprimes #vintagelens #micronikkor55f3_5 #macro #macrophotography #artisanphotographer
7. Wet dogs that look like road kill but are somehow still adorable.
Went swimming ✅ rolled in leaves ✅ Got really dirty✅ BEST DAY EVER! #minnehaha #dogpark #swimmingpuppy #goldendoodle #leaveseverywhere #goldendoodlesofinstagram #dogsofmsp #minnesotaspring #minnehahaoffleashdogpark #dirtysdog #mymomlovesme
8. Turtle herding is now a thing.
Turtle herding....everyone's safe on the other side of the road now! #paintedturtle #turtles #minnesotaspring #corgisofinstagram
9. Your garden gnome has returned from his Travelocity vacation to the Bahamas.
Still Spring in Minnesota! #minnesotaspring #lindenhills #weathergnomes #mn #twincities #minneapolis #minnesota #gnome
10. Winter is still tugging at your heart strings.
Winter sure is pulling at my heartstrings ;) #minnesotaspring #hellospring #goodbyewinter #love
What's your favorite sign of Spring?